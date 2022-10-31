UrduPoint.com

Indian Police Arrest 9 People Over Deadly Bridge Collapse

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Nine people have been arrested in India as part of the investigation into the collapse of a recently renovated bridge in Gujarat, including managers of the maintenance company, local police said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Nine people have been arrested in India as part of the investigation into the collapse of a recently renovated bridge in Gujarat, including managers of the maintenance company, local police said on Monday.

The bridge, built over 140 years ago at the Machchhu dam in the city of Morbi, was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction last Wednesday. More than 500 people, including children, were reportedly on the bridge when it snapped on Sunday. The collapse killed at least 132 and critically injured 19, while another two are still missing.

"We have arrested nine people in connection with the tragedy of the collapse of the Morbi bridge," Inspector General Ashok Yadav said at a televised press conference.

Among those arrested are two managers, two contractors, three security guards and two ticket cashiers employed by Oreva Group, the company that renovated the colonial-era bridge, the police officer said.

Oreva signed a contract with the authorities for the maintenance of the bridge, and was also responsible for its repair and ticket sales, Yadav added.

Local media reported that the private company had reopened the bridge without due certification.

