UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Arrest Eco Activist Over Creating Anti-State Manual For Protesting Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Indian Police Arrest Eco Activist Over Creating Anti-State Manual for Protesting Farmers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Disha Ravi, a Bengaluru female climate activist in her early 20s, was detained on Sunday on suspicion of being among the editors of a subversive and separatist "toolkit" for protesting farmers, New Delhi police said on Sunday.

Indian farmers have been protesting for over three months now against a new legislation that cancels the government-assured minimal purchase price, among other changes that farmers fear will leave them vulnerable before potential abuse by private businesses.

"Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc [and] key conspirator in document's formulation [and] dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group [and] collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc," police said on Twitter.

According to Ravi's comment before the court, as quoted by Indian broadcaster NDTV, she only edited "two lines" of the toolkit.

Police, however, has accused Ravi of "many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims," alleging specifically that she had collaborated with an organization called Poetic Justice Foundation, which they believe is linked to radical separatists from the Khalistan movement.

Ravi is also accused of being the person who shared the toolkit with Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, who then shared it on her Twitter account with over 4.9 million followers on February 6. Following a public uproar over meddling, Thunberg deleted the tweet.

Indian police continue to investigate the toolkit and its authors, having requested assistance from Google and other tech giants in tracking down IP addresses and social media of the people who could be linked to the troublesome e-manual. Ravi was placed in a five-day detention for further interrogation.

Related Topics

India Delhi Police Google Social Media Twitter New Delhi Price February Sunday From WhatsApp Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

6 minutes ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

51 minutes ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

1 hour ago

SALAMA’s preliminary 2020 net profit doubles to ..

1 hour ago

ADNIC reports AED371 million in net profit for 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.