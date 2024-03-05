Open Menu

Indian Police Arrest Five More After Spanish Tourist Gang Raped

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Indian police arrest five more after Spanish tourist gang raped

Indian police have arrested five more men in connection with the gang rape of a Spanish tourist, taking the total detained to eight, local media reported Tuesday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Indian police have arrested five more men in connection with the gang rape of a Spanish tourist, taking the total detained to eight, local media reported Tuesday.

The attack on the woman, who was on a motorbike trip with her husband, took place last week in Dumka district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand where the couple was camping.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency broadcasted footage of five suspects, handcuffed and tied to each other in a line by a rope, in front of seated police officers.

On Monday, three other men appeared in court -- also with sacks on their heads -- and were later remanded in custody.

"The three earlier arrested gave a new statement, in which they mentioned five more Names so, until now, we have arrested eight culprits in total," senior local police officer Pitamber Singh Kherwar said, according to PTI.

Kherwar said any of the men, if found guilty, would face "strict punishment".

"We are forming a strong case against them", he added.

The authorities have handed a cheque of $12,000 to the couple as compensation under a "victim compensation scheme", broadcaster NDTV reported.

The woman, who identified herself on social media, posted a statement after the latest arrests.

"They have caught all the criminals, and there were eight in total," she wrote, thanking the "efficient" police.

"I ask for justice... (for) all of the women who also have to go through this."

An average of nearly 90 rapes a day were reported in India in 2022, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

However, large numbers go unreported due to prevailing stigmas around victims and a lack of faith in police investigations.

Convictions remain rare, with cases getting stuck for years in India's clogged-up criminal justice system.

The notorious gang rape and murder of an Indian student made global headlines in 2012.

Jyoti Singh, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, was raped, assaulted and left for dead by five men and a teenager on a bus in New Delhi in December that year.

The horrific crime shone an international spotlight on India's high levels of sexual violence and sparked weeks of protests, and eventually a change in the law to introduce the death penalty for rape.

Related Topics

India Dead Murder Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Social Media Student New Delhi December Criminals Women Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

14 minutes ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

14 minutes ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

15 minutes ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

14 minutes ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

15 minutes ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

21 minutes ago
PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confront ..

PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik

21 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

21 minutes ago
 World Punjabi Conference starts

World Punjabi Conference starts

26 minutes ago
 ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for wo ..

ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in KP assembly

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Z ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for politica ..

26 minutes ago
 Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno

Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World