Indian Police Arrest Teen Over Cinema Bomb Hoax Threat - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Indian Police Arrest Teen Over Cinema Bomb Hoax Threat - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Police in India's Mumbai have arrested a teenager on suspicion of posting tweets saying that bomb blasts would take place in cinemas across the city, The Hindu newspaper reports on Monday.

The suspect, a 19-year-old male named Banwari Singh, reportedly posted a tweet saying that explosions would take place in seven cinemas that were screening the film Madam Chief Minister, the newspaper said.

After the threat was posted online, law enforcement officers conducted searches at various cinemas before declaring the message a hoax, the newspaper said, adding that Singh deleted the tweet shortly after posting it.

The suspect was arrested last week, and his cellphone was seized as he was detained, the newspaper said.

The film Madam Chief Minister, which portrays how a woman gets into politics to fight for the rights of women and lower-caste Dalit people, has caused controversy over its portrayal of the Dalit identity.

More Stories From World

