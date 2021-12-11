Police in India in collaboration with their colleagues in Dubai have arrested the person responsible for stealing late Argentine football player Diego Maradona's watch, the chief minister of the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on Saturday

"In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian Federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein," Sarma tweeted.

Assam Director General of Police, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, noted that the retrieved watch used to be stored in Dubai along with some other belongings of the world renowned footballer.

According to police documents published by Mahanta on his Twitter page, Hussein used to work as a security guard at a company in Dubai that was in charge of storing some of Maradona's things.

After having stolen the watch, Hussein had returned to Assam.