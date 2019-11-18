Indian police battle baton charge students over fee protests

Indian police fought street battles in New Delhi on Monday with thousands of students who stepped up protests over fee increases at one of the country's top universities

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Indian police fought street battles in New Delhi on Monday with thousands of students who stepped up protests over fee increases at one of the country's top universities.

Police baton charged some groups of demonstrators and media reports said dozens of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University were detained.

The university is one of India's most prestigious and counts top politicians including Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and this year's Nobel economics prize winner Abhijit Banerjee among past students.