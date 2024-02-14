Indian Police Blockade Capital From Protesting Farmers
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Shambhu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Indian riot police fired tear gas Wednesday at columns of farmers on tractors seeking to breach heavily guarded roadblocks and march on the capital to demand guaranteed crop prices.
Farmers in India this week launched the "Delhi Chalo", or "March to Delhi", in an echo of January 2021, when they broke through barriers and rolled into New Delhi on Republic Day during a then year-long protest.
But this time around, the lines of hundreds of tractors have been stalled by fearsome barricades of concrete blocks and lines of razor wire.
The farmers are demanding a law to fix a minimum price for their crops, in addition to a clutch of other concessions including waiving loans.
Tear gas was fired at Shambhu, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of the capital on the border between Punjab and Haryana states where the main group of farmers has been stopped, AFP reporters at the scene said.
"The police are treating us as if we have come from an enemy country," said Mohan Singh, a 65-year-old farmer from Punjab's Kapurthala district, some 415 kilometres by road from Delhi.
"All we want to do is go to Delhi and ask for our rights, but more than 150 of us have been injured."
Haryana state police said in a statement Tuesday night that "heavy stones" were hurled at police and 24 officers had been hurt.
Farmers in India have political influence due to their sheer numbers, and the renewed protests come ahead of national elections likely to begin in April.
Two-thirds of India's 1.4 billion people draw their livelihood from agriculture, accounting for nearly a fifth of the country's GDP, according to government figures.
