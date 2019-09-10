UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Detain 8 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists In Kashmir Over Subversion

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Indian Police Detain 8 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists in Kashmir Over Subversion

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Indian police on Tuesday said that they had detained eight terrorists affiliated with the Laskar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia) in the Sopore town of the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir state over suspected racketeering and intimidation of the local residents.

"Terror module of Laskar-e-Toiba outfit involving 8 individuals arrested in Sopore. Investigation under progress," Kashmir Zone Police posted on Twitter.

According to local media, the detained individuals were accused of producing and circulating printed materials among local residents with the ultimate goal of coercing them by means of intimidation and threats into sabotaging the government.

The arrest took place four days after terrorists attacked the house of a local fruit trader, leaving four people injured, including a two-year-old girl, the NDTV broadcaster said.

The situation in Kashmir has been consistently strained amid conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. It escalated further in early August when the Indian government decided to annul the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and put it under direct Federal control. Previously, the territory had enjoyed its own constitution and autonomous decision-making rights in all areas except for defense, foreign affairs and communications. In the lead-up to the move, India sent additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir and put it under a curfew.

