Indian Police Indict Local Amazon Executives in Drug Trafficking Case - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Indian police have indicted senior executives at Amazon India in the case of alleged marijuana smuggling via the online store, Indian media reported on Saturday.

Last week, police in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh arrested two men with 20 kilograms of marijuana. The investigation revealed that they used Amazon India online platform to order and smuggle the substance to other states disguised as stevia leaves ” a popular natural sweetener.

The executive directors of Amazon India, whose Names have not yet been revealed, have been indicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act over the discrepancy between the documents they provided in response to the police queries and the facts unearthed by the investigation, the NDTV broadcaster said, citing the official police statement.

The police estimated that about 1,000 kilograms of marijuana worth approximately $148,000 had been sold through the Amazon India website, the news noted.