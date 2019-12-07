UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Investigated Over Killings Of Rape Suspects

Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:57 PM

A top Indian rights group on Saturday launched an investigation into the police shooting of four rape-murder suspects after accusations they were gunned down in cold blood to assuage public anger

SHADNAGAR, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A top Indian rights group on Saturday launched an investigation into the police shooting of four rape-murder suspects after accusations they were gunned down in cold blood to assuage public anger.

But in a country where violence against women is rife and an overburdened criminal justice system means attackers often escape punishment, many Indians also celebrated the suspects' deaths.

The launch of the investigation by the National Human Rights Commission comes as India also reeled from the death of another woman on Friday, set on fire on her way to a sexual assault court hearing in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The gang-rape and murder of the 27-year-old vet last week outside the southern tech capital of Hyderabad had prompted nationwide protests and calls for swift and tough justice, with one lawmaker calling for them to be "lynched".

Police said that they shot the four suspects, who had been in custody for a week, early Friday after they snatched officers' guns during a night-time re-enactment at the crime scene organised by detectives.

