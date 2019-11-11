UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Kill 2 Militants Suspected Of Being Involved In Recent Kashmir Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:15 PM

Two militants suspected of being behind a recent string of bombings in India's Jammu and Kashmir have been neutralized, and their identity and affiliation with terrorist groups is now being verified, regional police said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Two militants suspected of being behind a recent string of bombings in India's Jammu and Kashmir have been neutralized, and their identity and affiliation with terrorist groups is now being verified, regional police said on Monday.

On November 4, a massive explosion in Srinagar, the largest city of the Indian-administered part of the disputed Kashmir region, killed one and injured dozens, including policemen. Several days prior, another attack in the city resulted in six security personnel being injured.

"Two terrorists killed [in Bandipora]. Arms and ammunition recovered.

Identity and affiliation being ascertained," the police tweeted.

In late October, India formally divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate territories despite protests from Pakistan and China, which both lay claim to parts of the Kashmir territory. This was followed by increased activity of separatist groups advocating for the separation of the Islamic part of Kashmir from India and its accession to Pakistan.

Indian authorities have accused Pakistan of supporting separatists, while Islamabad has denied the allegations, claiming that Kashmiris struggle independently for their rights.

