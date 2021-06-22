UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Kill 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba Militants In Jammu And Kashmir - Police Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Indian Police Kill 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba Militants in Jammu and Kashmir - Police Chief

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Indian police killed three militants of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Police Chief Dilbag Singh said on Monday.

"All three of the killed militants were commanders. Among them, Mudasir Pandit was the most senior commander known by various Names. He was the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba since June 2019. He was involved in several killings, including of four civilians, nine members of the security forces, two former militants and others," Singh told reporters.

The police chief added that two AK-47 assault rifles, one Type 56 assault rifle, a pistol and ammunition were seized from the militants.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is one of the largest and most active Islamist militant organizations in South Asia.

The group reportedly operates a number of terrorist training camps in Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir and is banned in India. The group is responsible for many deadly attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks that left over 170 people dead and more than 300 injured.

In 2019, the Indian government announced its decision to strip the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region of its special status and split it into two union territories ” Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The decision provoked a sharp reaction from neighboring Pakistan, which claimed that New Delhi was mistreating the region's Muslim population that was fighting for its rights. India, on its part, accuses Islamabad of backing separatists, who undermine the region's security.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Dead Mumbai Terrorist Islamabad Militants Police Russia Split Jammu New Delhi June 2019 Muslim All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

1 hour ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

2 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

2 hours ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

2 hours ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

2 hours ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.