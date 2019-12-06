Indian police kill suspects, sparking celebrations

(@imziishan)

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Indian police on Friday shot dead four detained suspects as they were re-enacting their alleged crime, prompting celebrations but also accusations of extrajudicial killings.

The men, who had been in custody for a week over the latest gruesome case of violence against women to shock India, were shot in the early morning as they tried to escape during the staged re-enactment in Hyderabad, police said.

"They were killed in crossfire. They tried to snatch weapons from the guards but were shot dead," deputy police commissioner in the southern city Prakash Reddy told AFP.

The four were accused of gang-raping and murdering a27-year-old veterinary doctor before setting fire to her body withpetrol underneath an isolated bridge late on November 27.