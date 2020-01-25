UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Neutralize 2 Militants In Jammu And Kashmir Ahead Of Republic Day- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

Indian Police Neutralize 2 Militants in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Republic Day- Reports

Police in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir neutralized two militants of the pro-Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed group during clashes in the city of Awantipora, the Indian Times reported on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Police in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir neutralized two militants of the pro-Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed group during clashes in the city of Awantipora, the Indian Times reported on Saturday.

According to the media outlet, citing the law enforcement officers, the operation is still underway.

India will be celebrating its 71st Republic Day on January 26.

Decades-long tensions in the region mounted in August when New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy, before splitting it into union territories under the Federal government's control. Pakistan, which claims the Kashmir region and its citizens alongside India, has strongly condemned this decision.

