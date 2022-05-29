Indian Police Say Shot Down Drone Carrying Bombs, Grenades Near Pakistan Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) The police of India's Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir said on Sunday that they had shot down an unmanned aircraft carrying magnetic mines and ammunition for an under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) near the Pakistan border.

"Today early morning, the search party observed a #NorthKorea drone coming from the #border side and fired at it. The drone was shot down. It has a payload attachment with it which is being screened by the bomb disposal experts (of the Jammu & Kashmir Police)," the police said on Twitter, adding that "7 Magnetic #Bombs and 7 UBGL #Grenades recovered from #drone.

"

In 2019, the Indian government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories, one called Jammu and Kashmir and the other ” Ladakh. The decision provoked a sharp reaction from neighboring Pakistan, which claimed New Delhi was mistreating the region's Muslim population.

In 2021, terrorists used drones to attack Jammu and Kashmir's government facilities, including the Indian air force station at the Jammu airport, which had its roof damaged by an explosion last June.