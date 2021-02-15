Indian Police Seeking to Arrest 2 People Over Manual for Protesting Farmers - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) New Delhi police have issued arrest warrants for two people on suspicion of being involved in the spreading of a subversive and separatist "toolkit" for protesting farmers, media reported on Monday, citing a source.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, arrest warrants were issued against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. They face charges that are not bailable.

On Sunday, Disha Ravi, a Bengaluru female climate activist in her early 20s, was detained on suspicion of being among the editors of the "toolkit." She was placed in five-day detention for further interrogation.

According to Ravi's comment before the court, as quoted by NDTV, she only edited "two lines" of the toolkit.

The police, however, have accused Ravi of "many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims," alleging specifically that she had collaborated with an organization called Poetic Justice Foundation, which they believe is linked to radical separatists from the Khalistan movement.

Ravi is also accused of being the person who shared the toolkit with Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, who then shared it on her Twitter account with over 4.9 million followers on February 6. Following a public uproar over meddling, Thunberg deleted the tweet.

According to the broadcaster, the police believe that representatives of the Poetic Justice Foundation contacted Nikita Jacob to organize a "tweetstorm" ahead of the Republic Day protest by farmers in late January. Police say that Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu were present on a Zoom call with Poetic Justice Foundation where they allegedly planned their campaign ahead of the rally on January 26.

Indian farmers have been protesting for over three months now against new legislation that cancels the government-assured minimal purchase price, among other changes that farmers fear will leave them vulnerable before potential abuse by private businesses.