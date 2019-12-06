Indian Police Shoot Dead 4 Accused of Rape, Murder of Vet for Escaping

(@imziishan)

Indian police have shot dead four suspects accused of the rape and murder of a female veterinarian, a senior police official announced on Friday, after the suspects tried to escape and stole weapons from police officers during a visit to the crime scene to collect evidence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Indian police have shot dead four suspects accused of the rape and murder of a female veterinarian, a senior police official announced on Friday, after the suspects tried to escape and stole weapons from police officers during a visit to the crime scene to collect evidence.

The four men had been taken to the scene of the crime in the early hours of Friday morning in order to collect the victim's cellphone, and examine where the woman's body, which the accused were alleged to have burned, was found, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar announced at a televised press conference.

"As the party approached this area all the four accused got together and started attacking the police party with stones, sticks and other materials and also they snatched away weapons from our two officers and started firing," the commissioner said.

Sajjanar revealed that officers attempted to negotiate with the suspects, but were forced to take lethal action once their requests for calm were denied.

"Without listening to us they continued to fire and continued to attack us. So again our people started in retaliation. In that retaliation the four accused got killed, and when we examined after the lull, we could find that all these bodies were with bullet injuries," the commissioner stated.

According to Sajjanar, two officers received injuries in the incident, although these were not the result of gunfire from the accused.

The attack on the unnamed 27-year old victim took place on November 27, and her charred remains were found one day later. The suspects were being held in the Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad prior to their deaths.