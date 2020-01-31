UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Shoot Dead Gunman Who Took Hostage Over 20 Children - Reports

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Indian police officers shot dead a gunman in the state of Uttar Pradesh, who had taken hostage more than 20 children in his house, Indian media reported on Friday.

Subhash Batham, a resident of the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh, was holding several women and 23 children, aged from six months to 15 years, for about nine hours, the India Today newspaper reported.

The children came to the gunman's house to celebrate the birthday of his daughter.

One of the local residents tried to establish contact with Batham, but the latter opened fire and injured the man into his leg. After that, police started an operation, which left the gunman dead and three officers wounded. No children were injured during the operation.

