Indian Police Track, Eliminate Suspect In Jammu And Kashmir Attack On Police Bus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:53 PM

The Kashmir Zone Police in India said on Wednesday that they have tracked and eliminated one of two attackers who ambushed and fired at a police bus near Srinagar on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The Kashmir Zone Police in India said on Wednesday that they have tracked and eliminated one of two attackers who ambushed and fired at a police bus near Srinagar on Monday.

On Monday, two shooters opened fire on the bus carrying 25 Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel near Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, resulting in the death of three officers and 11 injuries. Police occupied the territory and began tracking the shooters later that day.

"01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that the encounter with the shooter began at Usgam Pathri, Rajpura area of Pulwama.

The search for the second attacker is underway.

Farooq Abdullah, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party, on Monday called on Indian government to confer with Pakistan and to use dialogue to put an end to violence in the region.

The Kashmir region has long been a disputed territory rife with tensions. Its southern part is administered by India, northwest by Pakistan, and northeast by China.

