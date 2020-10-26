UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Population To Get Free COVID-19 Vaccination - Union Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:57 PM

Indian Population to Get Free COVID-19 Vaccination - Union Minister

Indian citizens will be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease for free once the vaccine becomes available, Pratap Sarangi, the minister of state for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Indian citizens will be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease for free once the vaccine becomes available, Pratap Sarangi, the minister of state for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that free vaccines would be provided to all people. It is estimated that more than 500 rupees ($6.77) will be spent to vaccinate each person," Sarangi said at a campaign rally in the city of Balasor, located in the Indian state of Odisha.

The governments of the states of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Puducherry have already announced free vaccinations for their residents.

Rajesh Bhushan, the secretary at the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said last week that the country was considering the possibility of inoculating about 30 million people in the first stage of the vaccination, mainly doctors working with COVID-19 patients.

India is still testing three national COVID-19 vaccines. The Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila companies are going through the second phase of testing their vaccines. India is the second country in terms of the population infected by COVID-19. The overall number of infected Indian citizens has reached 7.9 million, and the disease has claimed the lives of more than 119,000 people.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Family All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to l ..

5 minutes ago

Statement for replacement of Test Captain may caus ..

38 minutes ago

KP all set to mark Kashmir Black Day on Oct 27

4 minutes ago

PM has warned World that Islamophobia is hurting e ..

4 minutes ago

Bolivia Seeks Exporting More Food Items to Russia ..

4 minutes ago

US Secretary of State and Defense Secretary Arrive ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.