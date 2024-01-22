Open Menu

Indian Premier Inaugurates Grand Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the grand Ram temple built at the site of the demolished 16th-century Babri Mosque in the northern Indian city of Ayodhya.

Modi arrived in Ayodhya to participate in the consecration ceremony called “Pran Pratishtha,” also attended by 8,000 guests, including senior officials.

Amid religious hymns, the Indian prime minister led the opening ceremony during which a stone sculpture of Lord Ram was unveiled inside the temple's inner sanctum.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Indian government had said it would be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country.

Officials said tens of thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple from Tuesday onwards.

Constructed at an approximate??????? cost of $217 million, the temple, spread over 2.

7 acres (1.1 hectares), has employed the country's traditional and indigenous technology, according to officials.

The Ayodhya city, which has undergone a major transformation in the recent month, has been decorated as it awaits the major event.

“The resolve of centuries is being fulfilled, the hours of waiting have passed, the penance, renunciation and sacrifice of innumerable Ram devotees are being rewarded,” the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote on X.

Some Hindu seers and opposition leaders are staying away from the ceremony, alleging that the ceremony has been given a “political angle” and the temple is yet to be completely constructed.

The entire temple is expected to be completed this year, according to officials.

More Stories From World