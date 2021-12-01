UrduPoint.com

Indian President Backs Bill To Scrap Controversial Farm Laws - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 10:46 PM

Indian President Backs Bill to Scrap Controversial Farm Laws - Reports

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a bill on Wednesday to repeal a set of controversial farm laws that prompted tens of thousands to rally on the outskirts of New Delhi, media said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a bill on Wednesday to repeal a set of controversial farm laws that prompted tens of thousands to rally on the outskirts of New Delhi, media said.

Farmers from nearby states began converging on the capital more than a year ago in protest at three laws that they argued would erode their bargaining power against corporations and end state subsidies for crops.

The motion to cancel the laws cleared both houses of parliament without debate on Monday, a month before elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab states, according to the Inidan NDTV website.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government rushed the bills through parliament last year in a bid to deregulate the domestic food market, prompting criticism from the opposition.

