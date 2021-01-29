Indian President Says Extra Troops Deployed to De Facto Border With China

(@FahadShabbir)

India has ramped up its military presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday

"The government is fully committed to protecting the country's interests ...

Additional troops have been deployed to protect India's sovereignty along the LAC," he said in an address to the parliament.

The statement comes as the two nations remain locked in diplomatic and commanders' level talks in a bid to defuse tensions in the border region, which escalated last year.