UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian President Says New Farming Laws Enshrined Farmers' Rights Provided Under Old System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:00 PM

Indian President Says New Farming Laws Enshrined Farmers' Rights Provided Under Old System

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday that the three new laws in the agriculture industry, which triggered months of mass protests in the country, in fact, enshrined the rights and facilities of farmers envisioned under the old system.

"My government wants to make it clear that before the formation of the three new agricultural laws, there was no reduction in the rights and facilities which were under the old system. Rather, through these agricultural reforms, the government has given new rights to farmers, as well as new [facilities]," the president said during his address at the parliament's new session.

Related Topics

India Parliament Agriculture Government Industry

Recent Stories

Seeking Justice for the Kidnapping and Murder of D ..

30 minutes ago

PM to visit Sahiwal today

32 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 46 deaths due to COVID-19  durin ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan Hosting Seventh Multinational Navy Exerci ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 29, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.