Indian President Says New Farming Laws Enshrined Farmers' Rights Provided Under Old System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday that the three new laws in the agriculture industry, which triggered months of mass protests in the country, in fact, enshrined the rights and facilities of farmers envisioned under the old system.

"My government wants to make it clear that before the formation of the three new agricultural laws, there was no reduction in the rights and facilities which were under the old system. Rather, through these agricultural reforms, the government has given new rights to farmers, as well as new [facilities]," the president said during his address at the parliament's new session.