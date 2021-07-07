Indian President Swears in New Government

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind swore in 43 members of the country's new cabinet on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind swore in 43 members of the country's new cabinet on Wednesday.

The cabinet reshuffle and expansion are the first changes in the Indian government since the start of Narendra Modi's second term as prime minister, which began in May 2019.

Earlier in the day, several ministers from the previous cabinet resigned, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The reshuffle is believed to be a result of a poor handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming local elections.

A number of ministers of the previous cabinet were included in the new government, while seven first deputy ministers were promoted.

The main task set by Modi is to achieve a better balance of caste, regional representation, and an increase in the number of female ministers.