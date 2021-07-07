UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian President Swears In New Government

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:59 PM

Indian President Swears in New Government

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind swore in 43 members of the country's new cabinet on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind swore in 43 members of the country's new cabinet on Wednesday.

The cabinet reshuffle and expansion are the first changes in the Indian government since the start of Narendra Modi's second term as prime minister, which began in May 2019.

Earlier in the day, several ministers from the previous cabinet resigned, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The reshuffle is believed to be a result of a poor handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming local elections.

A number of ministers of the previous cabinet were included in the new government, while seven first deputy ministers were promoted.

The main task set by Modi is to achieve a better balance of caste, regional representation, and an increase in the number of female ministers.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Poor Narendra Modi May 2019 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

30 minutes ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

45 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

45 minutes ago

'Changed circumstances' for Iran nuclear deal: US ..

21 seconds ago

Opposition neither sincere nor trusting on each ot ..

22 seconds ago

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of accused involve ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.