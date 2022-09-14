UrduPoint.com

Indian President To Attend Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II - Foreign Ministry

Published September 14, 2022

Indian President to Attend Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Foreign Ministry

President Droupadi Murmu will be representing India at the funeral of late UK Queen Elizabeth II, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) President Droupadi Murmu will be representing India at the funeral of late UK Queen Elizabeth II, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The public farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey from September 14-19. The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

"President Smt Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom (UK) on 17-19 September 2022 to attend the State Funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India," the statement read.

The ceremony will be attended by about 500 officials from different countries, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia, among others.

"In the 70 years of reign of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely," the Indian ministry stated, noting that the queen had played an important role to the welfare across the British Commonwealth and worldwide.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on September 10.

