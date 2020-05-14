UrduPoint.com
Indian President To Forgo 30% Of His Annual Salary For Coronavirus Relief - Administration

Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind will allocate 30 percent of his annual salary to the country's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic as part of the Self-Reliant India program, the presidential administration said on Thursday.

The program was announced earlier this week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the national economy amid the pandemic. In particular, the initiative includes a support package worth 20 trillion rupees ($266 billion) to offset the disruption caused by COVID-19.

"As a part of steps to make more resources available for Covid-19 relief measures, the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, after contributing one month's salary to the PM-CARES Fund in March, has decided to forego 30 percent of his salary for a year," the administration said in a press release.

According to the press release, the president will cut expenses connected with his trips and official banquets, defer the purchase of the presidential limousine for ceremonial occasions, reduce the number of domestic tours and keep smaller guest lists in line with social distancing rules.

"In the President's estimation, this will be a small but significant contribution to realise the government's vision of making India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and energise the nation to take up the challenge to fight the pandemic and continue our journey for development and prosperity simultaneously," the administration added.

India has so far confirmed over 78,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 2,564 fatalities.

More Stories From World

