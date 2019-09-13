Indian President to Meet With Swiss Leadership in Bern on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will meet with Swiss President Ueli Maurer and other members of the Federal Council in Bern on Friday, during his official visit to the country.

The sides are expected to discuss trade, cooperation on energy and transport, climate change, global security issues, human rights and the situation in Kashmir.

Maurer and Kovind will also participate in the Swiss-Indian economic forum in Bern.