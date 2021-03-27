UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Checkup' - Office

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:24 PM

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Checkup' - Office

India's president Ram Nath Kovind is in the hospital for a "routine medical checkup," the presidential office said Saturday, after the Kovind's hospitalization earlier this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) India's president Ram Nath Kovind is in the hospital for a "routine medical checkup," the presidential office said Saturday, after the Kovind's hospitalization earlier this week.

According to media reports, the president was admitted to Army's Research and Referral Hospital, India's flagship medical center for the military, on Friday, after complaints of chest discomfort.

Since then, his condition has been declared stable and the president has been referred to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in Delhi, The Hindustan Times reported Saturday.

"The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well," the office of the president said on Twitter.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to the president's son and prayed for his well-being. Several other politicians have also inquired about Kovind's health.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister Army Twitter Narendra Modi Media All

Recent Stories

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

12 minutes ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

13 minutes ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

3 minutes ago

Britain-based Kashmiri Diaspora moves to launch m ..

3 minutes ago

Cotton cultivation to begin in Punjab from first w ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.