Indian Prime, Interior Ministers Discuss Relief Aid For Odisha Rail Accident Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Indian Prime, Interior Ministers Discuss Relief Aid for Odisha Rail Accident Victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah met with railway and emergency services officials on Saturday to discuss rescue, relief and medical efforts for victims of the deadly train collision in the eastern state of Odisha, the prime minister's office said.

"Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting," the press office said, sharing photos of the meeting showing Modi, Shah and officials from the country's railways, medical services and National Disaster Response Force taking stock of the rescue efforts.

Modi is leaving for Odisha where he will "review the situation in the wake of the train mishap," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Ani news agency reported, citing sources, that the prime minister would visit the site of the accident and then go to the hospital in the city of Cuttack where some of the victims had been taken.

The train collision occurred Friday evening near the city of Balasore. According to the Indian Railways Ministry, several coaches of a passenger train traveling from Kolkata to Chennai derailed due to a collision with a freight train and fell onto the opposite track. After some time, another passenger train collided with them and several more coaches carrying people derailed. A total of 17 coaches derailed and were badly damaged in the collision. The South Eastern Railway said Saturday that the death toll from the crash had risen to 261. Earlier in the day, the railways said the collision left more than 900 people injured.

