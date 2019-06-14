UrduPoint.com
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko's invitation to visit Belarus, the presidential press office said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko's invitation to visit Belarus, the presidential press office said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko took part in the meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that was held from Thursday to Friday in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. At the moment, Belarus has an observer status in the bloc while India is a full member.

"Before the extended meeting of the Heads of State Council, the Belarusian president and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed various topical issues ... Aleksandr Lukashenko invited Modi to visit Belarus and this invitation was accepted," the press office said.

It also stressed that the politicians had noted the high level of bilateral relations between the states. In terms of trade and economic cooperation, the sides have discussed the implementation of three or four key projects, the press office said, adding that Indian and Belarusian foreign ministries had been assigned to work out these projects with the help of the bilateral intergovernmental commission.

In addition, Lukashenko met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. The two leaders have noted that the agreements reached earlier, especially on cooperation in assembly production, agricultural technologies and defense field in terms of supply, modernization and repair, remained unrealized, Lukashenko's press service pointed out, adding that the sides had decided to relaunch the dialogue in order to implement the projects.

The SCO was founded in 2001 by Kyrgyzstan, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan officially joined the SCO. The organization's main goals are strengthening mutual trust, maintaining effective cooperation in politics and economy, and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

