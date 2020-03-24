Indian Prime Minister Announces Full 21-Day Isolation Of Country Amid COVID-19
Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:26 PM
NEW DEHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced full nationwide 21-day lockdown starting March 25.
All Indians will be banned from leaving their homes after midnight, with all areas in the country subject to the lockdown, the prime minister said.