Indian Prime Minister Announces Full 21-Day Isolation Of Country Amid COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:26 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced full nationwide 21-day lockdown starting March 25

NEW DEHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced full nationwide 21-day lockdown starting March 25.

All Indians will be banned from leaving their homes after midnight, with all areas in the country subject to the lockdown, the prime minister said.

