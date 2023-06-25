Open Menu

Indian Prime Minister Briefed On Situation In Russia Involving Wagner PMC - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by senior officials on Saturday about the developments in Russia involving the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) and its head Yevgeny Prigozhin, The Indian Express news agency reported, citing sources.

Modi was informed about the events on his plane en route to Cairo from Washington, where he traveled for an official state visit to meet with President Joe Biden and US business leaders, the sources said.

New Delhi has not issued any official statements on the recent developments in Russia, but continues to monitor the situation, the report said.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin accepted the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that Wagner troops were returning back to their field camps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be terminated and he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. The spokesman added that members of the Wagner PMC who were involved in the Saturday events would not be prosecuted given their distinguished service during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

