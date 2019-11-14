UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Calls For Drafting Blueprint For Cooperation Between BRICS States

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 06:00 AM

Indian Prime Minister Calls for Drafting Blueprint for Cooperation Between BRICS States

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for creating a blueprint for cooperation among BRICS countries.

"Our intra-BRICS trade and investment targets must be more ambitious. Your suggestions for further reducing the trade costs between us would be useful. I would also like to call for identification of priority business sectors for us for the next 10 years and that on the basis of this, we create a blueprint for intra-BRICS cooperation," Modi said during the BRICS Business Forum in Brasilia on Wednesday.

Modi argued that if one ally had created a technology, the other states might have a related raw material or market for it.

"I would also like to suggest that until the next BRICS summit, at least five areas be identified in which we can promote joint ventures between us based on our complementarities," the prime minister added.

The two-day summit of BRICS states, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, began in Brasilia on Wednesday. Apart from Modi, the summit is attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, China's leader Xi Jinping and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology Business Russia China Narendra Modi Brasilia Vladimir Putin Brazil South Africa Market From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed to present UAE fraternity model to ..

5 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sa ..

5 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrd ..

6 hours ago

Participation of Emirati girls in National and Res ..

6 hours ago

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.