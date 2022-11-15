UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister Calls On G20 Countries To Contribute To Peace Settlement In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Indian Prime Minister Calls on G20 Countries to Contribute to Peace Settlement in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the G20 countries should help find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. India will be the next chair of the G20 group from December 1 this year.

"I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn," Modi said at the food and Energy Security session at the G20 summit, as quoted by the Indian foreign ministry.

Modi added that the world powers must demonstrate a concrete and collective determination to ensure peace, harmony, and security throughout the world.

