Indian Prime Minister Calls On SCO States To Step Up Fight Against Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must step up the fight against terrorism, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

"Terrorism is a threat to regional and global peace. We have to fight terrorism," Modi said at the opening of an SCO leaders' summit in New Delhi.

Some countries "use inter-state terrorism as an instrument of their policy and provide shelter to terrorists," he noted.

"The SCO should not hesitate to criticize such countries. SCO countries should condemn them. There should be no double standards when it comes to terrorism," the prime minister added.

In 2022, there were 73 reported cases of terrorism in India, including 35 cases of jihadi terror, according to data from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

