Indian Prime Minister Congratulates Biden, Harris on Election Win

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, on winning the US presidential race, saying Harris' success was a "matter of immense pride" for all Indian-Americans.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," he tweeted.

Turning to Harris, who has an Indian mother and identifies as an Indian-American, Modi predicted that her heritage would make the US-Indian ties even stronger. Harris will become the first woman and person of color to serve as US vice president.

"Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership," Modi said.