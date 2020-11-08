Indian Prime Minister Congratulates Biden, Harris on Election Win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, on winning the US presidential race, saying Harris' success was a "matter of immense pride" for all Indian-Americans.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," he tweeted.

Turning to Harris, who has an Indian mother and identifies as an Indian-American, Modi predicted that her heritage would make the US-Indian ties even stronger. Harris will become the first woman and person of color to serve as US vice president.

"Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership," Modi said.

Indian President Rashtrapati Bhavan also took to Twitter to congratulate Biden and Harris.

"My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations," the president tweeted.

He was followed by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt ldrs. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region," the Pakistani leader wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, major television networks projected that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the US presidential election. Later, Biden declared his victory.