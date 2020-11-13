UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Congratulates Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi On Election Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Indian Prime Minister Congratulates Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi on Election Victory

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on the landslide victory of her political party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), in the general election.

According to the preliminary official results released on Wednesday, the NLD secured the overwhelming majority of seats in Myanmar's 476-seat parliament.

"Congratulations to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi & NLD for victory in the elections. The successful conduct of polls is another step in the ongoing democratic transition in Myanmar. I look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our traditional bonds of friendship," Modi said on Twitter.

With Aung San Suu Kyi widely recognized as symbolizing the civilian counterweight to Myanmar's military rule, her party's victory was perceived by many as the guarantee of pivot to democracy.

In 1991, Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded Nobel Peace prize for championing the "non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights" in Myanmar while being under house arrest at the time. At the time, the ruling military junta rejected the general election results that would bring her party to power. Following her release 15 years later, in 2015, the NLD won once again and Aung San Suu Kyi became Myanmar's state counsellor, equivalent to the prime minister's mandate.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Twitter Narendra Modi San Myanmar 2015 Election 2018

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

16 minutes ago

Police nab a gutka seller

17 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

17 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Pos ..

17 minutes ago

Biden in Phone Call With Pope Discusses Climate Ch ..

17 minutes ago

Abiy claims control of west Tigray as conflict esc ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.