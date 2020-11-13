(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on the landslide victory of her political party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), in the general election.

According to the preliminary official results released on Wednesday, the NLD secured the overwhelming majority of seats in Myanmar's 476-seat parliament.

"Congratulations to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi & NLD for victory in the elections. The successful conduct of polls is another step in the ongoing democratic transition in Myanmar. I look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our traditional bonds of friendship," Modi said on Twitter.

With Aung San Suu Kyi widely recognized as symbolizing the civilian counterweight to Myanmar's military rule, her party's victory was perceived by many as the guarantee of pivot to democracy.

In 1991, Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded Nobel Peace prize for championing the "non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights" in Myanmar while being under house arrest at the time. At the time, the ruling military junta rejected the general election results that would bring her party to power. Following her release 15 years later, in 2015, the NLD won once again and Aung San Suu Kyi became Myanmar's state counsellor, equivalent to the prime minister's mandate.