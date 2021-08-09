Indian Prime Minister Decries Attack on St. Vincent Prime Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday denounced the attack on the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during an anti-vaccine protest in the eastern Caribbean island.

"I condemn the ghastly attack on Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Excellency, I wish you quick recovery and good health. We will miss your presence at the UNSC Open Debate on Maritime Security today," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Gonsalves received a head injury during protests in the capital of Kingstown. On August 6, the police of the Caribbean nation arrested a woman in the case of the assassination attempt on the prime minister.