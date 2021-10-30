UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister Discuss Wide Range Of Issues With Pope Francis

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:38 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday and discussed a wide range of issues with the pontiff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday and discussed a wide range of issues with the pontiff.

"Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India," Modi tweeted.

Modi is currently in Italy where he is expected to participate in the G20 Summit, which is running from Saturday to Sunday in Rome.

He will then travel to Glasgow to attend the UN Climate Change Summit (COP26), due to take place from October 31 to November 12.

