Indian Prime Minister Discusses COVID-19 Situation With Regional Leaders - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:27 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is discussing the COVID-19 situation at a video conference with the heads of the country's hardest-hit regions, the India TV broadcaster reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is discussing the COVID-19 situation at a video conference with the heads of the country's hardest-hit regions, the India tv broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the channel, the leaders of the Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Haryana West Bengal states, as well as the Delhi capital territory, are taking part in the virtual conversation. The health minister and union home minister are also participating.

The discussions will also focus on the country's COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy, reports the news outlet.

India has confirmed a total of more than 9.17 million coronavirus cases, including 134,218 fatalities. The number of daily new cases stands at 37,975.

More Stories From World

