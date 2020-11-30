UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Discusses Development Of COVID-19 Vaccines With 3 Manufacturers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:19 PM

Indian Prime Minister Discusses Development of COVID-19 Vaccines With 3 Manufacturers

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the development of a coronavirus vaccine with three of the country's major pharmaceutical companies, the government's press office said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the development of a coronavirus vaccine with three of the country's major pharmaceutical companies, the government's press office said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister on Monday had virtual meetings with 3 teams working on developing & manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19. These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad. The PM appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19. The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was also discussed," the press service of the government said in a published statement.

During the meeting, Modi suggested that the companies should make extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine.

India continues conducting trials of five coronavirus vaccines. Two of the candidates - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Covishield which is developed by Oxford University - are in their final, third phase of trials. Other vaccine candidates, ZycovD developed by the Zydus Cadila company, and the vaccine developed by the Indian Biological E. Ltd together with the US Dynavax Technologies Corp and the Baylor College of Medicine are undergoing clinical trials. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is set to conduct clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine this week.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi Company Hyderabad Pune Oxford From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO Calls 1st Drop in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since S ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies in Quetta bike-vehicle collision

2 minutes ago

Eastbay Expressway to be completed next year

2 minutes ago

Berlin Donates 20 Portable Ventilators to Ukraine ..

5 minutes ago

Efforts underway to implement SOPs for quelling CO ..

5 minutes ago

WHO Official Calls on Rich Countries to Limit Proc ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.