Indian Prime Minister Discusses Development of COVID-19 Vaccines With 3 Manufacturers

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the development of a coronavirus vaccine with three of the country's major pharmaceutical companies, the government's press office said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister on Monday had virtual meetings with 3 teams working on developing & manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19. These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad. The PM appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19. The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was also discussed," the press service of the government said in a published statement.

During the meeting, Modi suggested that the companies should make extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine.

India continues conducting trials of five coronavirus vaccines. Two of the candidates - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Covishield which is developed by Oxford University - are in their final, third phase of trials. Other vaccine candidates, ZycovD developed by the Zydus Cadila company, and the vaccine developed by the Indian Biological E. Ltd together with the US Dynavax Technologies Corp and the Baylor College of Medicine are undergoing clinical trials. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories is set to conduct clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine this week.