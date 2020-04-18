Indian Prime Minister, Egyptian President Discuss COVID-19 Situation - New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi held a telephone conversation on Friday, during which the sides discussed their countries' cooperation on the COVID-19 response, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi held a telephone conversation on Friday, during which the sides discussed their countries' cooperation on the COVID-19 response, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt. The leaders discussed the evolving global situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and exchanged information about the steps being taken by their respective governments to protect their populations. They agreed on the utility of continuous exchange of experiences and best-practices, in order to learn from each other," the statement read.

It added that Modi had thanked Sisi for the support provided to the Indian nationals in Egypt, and in turn pledged to help the North African country with medical supplies.

The prime minister and the president agreed to stay in contact "to ensure close coordination and experience-sharing."

Egypt has so far confirmed more than 2,600 COVID-19 cases in the country, with almost 200 deaths. Meanwhile, India has registered 11,616 cases, 452 of which have been fatal, according to the country's Health Ministry.