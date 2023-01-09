Indian Prime Minister Expresses Concerns Over Riots in Brazil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday he was concerned about reports of riots and violence in the Brazilian capital.

"Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," he tweeted.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday.

Police managed to regain control of the buildings at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT).

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of Federal forces to restore order in the capital.

The European Union, the United States, a number of Latin American leaders and Bolsonaro himself have all condemned the storming of government buildings in Brasilia.