Indian Prime Minister Expresses Gratitude to Global Community for UN Security Council Seat

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he was grateful to the global community for its support for India's membership in the UN Security Council in 2021-2022.

On late Wednesday, UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said that India, Mexico, Norway and Ireland had been elected to become non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and would take up their seats on January 1.

"Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the @UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity," Modi wrote on his Twitter page.

On January 1, 2020, Belgium, Germany, Indonesia, South Africa, and the Dominican Republic will conclude their two-year terms as non-permanent states at the 15-member Security Council.