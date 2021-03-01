UrduPoint.com
Indian Prime Minister Gets First Shot Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:20 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was vaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday morning at a medical institute in New Delhi.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS [All India Institute Of Medical Sciences]. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" Modi wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself getting the shot.

According to Indian media reports, Modi received the first dose of the Covaxin vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited.

On Monday, the second stage of mass vaccination began in India, with shots now available for seniors and people with comorbidities aged 45-59. During the first stage of vaccination, over 13 million medical workers, law enforcement officers and emergency workers were vaccinated in India.

