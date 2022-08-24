UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister Intends To Attend Late Abe's State Funeral - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Indian Prime Minister Intends to Attend Late Abe's State Funeral - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

Besides attending the official farewell ceremony, Modi is expected to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan is one of India's key allies in the region, with both countries cooperating in the Quad format of comprehensive partnership alongside the United States and Australia.

Modi appears to have maintained friendly ties with Abe both during and after the latter's tenure. During one of Modi's official visits to Japan in 2018, Abe invited his Indian counterpart to his home in the Yamanashi prefecture, a move signaling particularly warm relations between the two.

In May 2022, nearly two years after Abe stepped down, Modi met with him as part of his visit to Japan to take part in the Quad summit.

Abe was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. Police said he was conscious immediately after shot from behind, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical, with cardiac and pulmonary arrest. Later that day, the Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Following the deadly attack, Modi declared a one-day national mourning in India.

Abe's funeral on September 27 will be the second state funeral for a former prime minister since World War 2. The first one was held in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida. Other prime ministers received a joint Cabinet Office and Liberal Democratic Party service.

