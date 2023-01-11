Indian Prime Minister Invites Israeli Counterpart to Visit New Delhi - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his appointment as Israeli prime minister and invited him to visit the Indian capital of New Delhi during a phone conversation on Wednesday, Modi's office said.

"Prime Minister conveyed his warm congratulations to H.E. Netanyahu for his election as the Prime Minister of Israel for a sixth time, and wished him a very successful tenure," the statement read.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the rapid progress in the India-Israel strategic partnership in recent years, and agreed on the further strengthening of strategic cooperation in a variety of areas, the office added.

Modi also invited Netanyahu to visit India "at an early date," the office said.

The Israeli parliament swore in Netanyahu as prime minister on December 29, 2022. This is Netanyahu's sixth term in office after he was ousted from power in June 2021, ending a 12-year run as prime minister.