UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister Invites Israeli Counterpart To Visit New Delhi - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Indian Prime Minister Invites Israeli Counterpart to Visit New Delhi - Office

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his appointment as Israeli prime minister and invited him to visit the Indian capital of New Delhi during a phone conversation on Wednesday, Modi's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his appointment as Israeli prime minister and invited him to visit the Indian capital of New Delhi during a phone conversation on Wednesday, Modi's office said.

"Prime Minister conveyed his warm congratulations to H.E. Netanyahu for his election as the Prime Minister of Israel for a sixth time, and wished him a very successful tenure," the statement read.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the rapid progress in the India-Israel strategic partnership in recent years, and agreed on the further strengthening of strategic cooperation in a variety of areas, the office added.

Modi also invited Netanyahu to visit India "at an early date," the office said.

The Israeli parliament swore in Netanyahu as prime minister on December 29, 2022. This is Netanyahu's sixth term in office after he was ousted from power in June 2021, ending a 12-year run as prime minister.

Related Topics

Election India Prime Minister Israel Parliament Narendra Modi Visit New Delhi Progress June December From

Recent Stories

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislatio ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Hold Big Tech Accountable

2 minutes ago
 Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After ..

Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

2 minutes ago
 Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home cre ..

Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home crew of damaged capsule

2 minutes ago
 UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop d ..

UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

2 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Jumped 11-Fold Last Week, ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Jumped 11-Fold Last Week, Bucking Expectations for Winte ..

8 minutes ago
 UK minister meets N.Ireland politicians in bid to ..

UK minister meets N.Ireland politicians in bid to end deadlock

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.